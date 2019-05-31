Denver is already buzzing with the fantastic news; hometown queen of the weird Yvie Oddly just won Drag Race Season 11.
All four of the final Drag Race contenders made a powerful case why they should win, but Yvie’s story came off as especially compelling. She spoke honestly about overcoming her disability and other challenges, and even witnessed a reunion between her parents in the audience.
We have a winner, baby!! Condragulations to America’s Next Drag Superstar: @OddlyYvie!!! 👑 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/DMU7AjqYrJ
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 31, 2019
The whole drag world is cheering Yvie on, and her hometown peeps are especially stoked. Condragulations Yvie!!