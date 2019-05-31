Log In Register
Denver is already buzzing with the fantastic news; hometown queen of the weird Yvie Oddly just won Drag Race Season 11.

All four of the final Drag Race contenders made a powerful case why they should win, but Yvie’s story came off as especially compelling. She spoke honestly about overcoming her disability and other challenges, and even witnessed a reunion between her parents in the audience.

The whole drag world is cheering Yvie on, and her hometown peeps are especially stoked. Condragulations Yvie!!

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

