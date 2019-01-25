#DenverDrag has a place in the spotlight, and none other than our beloved queen Yvie Oddly will be representing the Mile High in the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Yvie Oddly got her start at Tracks in Denver, and has performed all over the area since 2015. The local drag scene has come out in full support of her since the season announcement.

Yvie talked to OUT FRONT in December 2018 about being a queen of color, and the struggles therein. She told us “I know other people have had better or worse than me, but by speaking about my experiences and feelings, I’m hopefully making this community better for the rest of the brown 18- and 19-year-old queers that are just now coming out to play.”

Congrats on making it Yvie; we’re all behind you!