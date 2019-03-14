In a recent story published in our February issue, Love is Love, the article “Stylists Provide Safety and Self-Love in Hair” featured several salons and stylists that provide non-gendered hair services in the city of Denver.

It has been brought to our attention that one of the featured stylists in that article has been accused of various forms of misconduct. We take these matters very seriously, and are currently working to gain a better understanding of the state of the matter and all parties involved. We were uninformed of any allegations against this individual at the time the article went to print, and we apologize for appearing tone deaf and unaware of such a serious issue. We express our deepest remorse if this article, or mention of the alleged’s name, was triggering or upsetting for anyone.

It is our mission at OUT FRONT to provide a platform for voices within the LGBTQ community, as we believe these stories are of the utmost important. In this day and age, the bringing awareness to these situations is vital, and we appreciate and support those who are speaking up and speaking out.

It is our continued goal to highlight individuals and activists, as well as businesses and organizations, that are promoting safety for all.

Below is a statement from Proper Barbershop’s Instagram, which has now been disabled.