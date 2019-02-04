If the word “ballet” makes your eyes glaze over and pointe shoes put you to sleep, go see Wizard of Oz. Yep, you read that right. It may be a ballet, but it’s nothing like what you’re going to be expecting.

For starters, the music, scenery, and costumes are completely out-of-this-world. Colorado Ballet is known for great sets and costumes, but the music is normally super classical. The score to this ballet features a lot of jazz and interesting choices, and the scenery is even cooler than usual. The show makes use of projections, video, lighting, weird props, and crazy costumes to really bring the show to life.

Another interesting thing is that the story of Wizard of Oz is so well-known that it is easy to follow and enjoy the ballet. Even ballet fans and people who are familiar with more multi-faceted stories can get lost at performances, but this one is pretty straightforward. The flow also moves quickly; before you know it, you’re not in Kansas anymore, and then you’re quickly taken through all the characters in Oz and up to the end of the show when there’s no place like home.

Pictured above: 1. Artists of Colorado Ballet, 2. Chandra Kuykendall and Domenico Luciano, 3. Dana Benton and Benjamin Rose

The ballet doesn’t really break any new ground, but it tells a timeless story in a fun and engaging way that really is for the whole family. Kids will love the story, but adults who are familiar with the classic, even those who aren’t huge ballet fans, will enjoy this show too.

The show runs through February 10 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Grab tickets here!

Photos by Mike Watson

Cover photo: Artists of the Colorado Ballet