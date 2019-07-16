On Saturday, July 13, the Golden Crown Literary Society (GCLS) presented its 15th annual Goldies Awards Ceremony in Pittsburg, PA. The winners of this year’s Goldies celebrations represented the best in lesbian-themed literature within the past year.

Established in 2004, GCLS is the nation’s only lesbian literary organization dedicated to the education, promotion, and recognition of lesbian-themed literature. The Goldies Awards “is the only program in the nation that focuses exclusively on the best in lesbian-themed literature,” stated GCLS executive director Mary Phillips. This year, awards went to 34 winners in 18 categories.

The evening was emceed by best selling author Lynn Ames and pop-culture writer Dana Piccoli, entertaining more than 300 individuals celebrating this year’s recipients. Major winners include Sandra Scoppettone, receiving the Trailblazer’s Award for her lifelong contributions to lesbian literature, and Ann Allen Shockley. Shockley received the Lee Lynch Classic Award, recognizing the accomplishment of her debut novel Loving Her. Published 1974, the novel represents an early exploration of a black, lesbian relationship within literature.

In addition, the event included the world premier of the feature-length documentary In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction. Co-directed by Lisa Marie Evans and Marianne K. Martin, this film explores and preserves the documents that dominated lesbian-themed literature in the 20th century.

The full list of Goldies recipients is included below:

Ann Bannon Popular Choice: A Proper Cuppa Tea by K.G. MacGregor

Combined Non-Fiction: The Liberation of Ivy Bottini: A Memoir of Love and Activism by Judith V. Branzburg

Contemporary Romance Long Novels: Gold by E. J. Noyes, It’s Not a Date by Heather Blackmore, Just for Show by Jae, and Three Reasons to Say Yes by Jaime Clevenger

Contemporary Romance: Mid-Length Novels: Pursuit of Happiness by Carsen Taite, Blend by Georgia Beers, A Wish Upon a Star by Jeannie Levig, and Love at Cooper’s Creekby Missouri Vaun

Contemporary Romance: Short Novels: The Promise by Claire Highton-Stevenson, The Neighbor by Gerri Hill, and Breakthrough by Kris Bryant

Debut Novels: Chasing Stars by Alex K. Thorne, Compass Rose by Anna Burke, and The Music and the Mirror by Lola Keeley

Erotic Novel: Breaking the Rules by Larkin Rose

Fiction Anthologies: Language of Love by Astrid Ohletz and Lee Winter

General Fiction: Perfect Little Worlds by Clifford Mae Henderson, and Bird on a Wire by Tagan Shepard

Historical Fiction: Lies of Omission by Elena Graf

Humorous Novel: Great Bones by Lynn Ames

Mystery/Thriller/Crime: Alias by Cari Hunter, and What You Want to See by Kristen Lepionka

Paranormal/Occult/Horror: Gnarled Hollow by Charlotte Greene

Poetry Poems/Collection: Lovely by Lesléa Newman

Romantic Blend: Chasing Stars by Alex K. Thorne, Ask Me Again by E. J. Noyes, and My Lady Lipstick by Karin Kallmaker

Science Fiction/Fantasy: Waking the Dreamer by K. Aten, Proxima Five by Missouri Vaun, and Lucky 7 by Rae D. Magdon

Tee Corinne Award for Outstanding Cover Design: 2º by Ann McMan