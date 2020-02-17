The annual event Art+Feminism is coming to Denver’s McNichols Building on Sunday, March 8 with the intention to fight the gender gap in representation in art through workshops, music, and self care. The Colorado edition of the national event is aimed at correcting the lack of accessible and accurate information available online about womxn. In addition to the workshops, the event will promote a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon with archive collective ArtHyve in partnership with Denver Public library.

The movement was kickstarted in 2011 when the Wikimedia Foundation found that less than 10 percent of their contributors were women. Art+Feminism aims to fix the skewed content that has so far been authored mostly by males.

“History is reflective of the popular, dominant culture,” said ArtHyve board member Hannah Miller when we spoke with her last year. “There isn’t representation in many aspects, and that is no different for libraries and history; it is told by and for those in power.”

ArtHyve is bringing together the Guerrilla Girls as well as local community artists, enthusiasts, and activists for an art history overhaul. The Guerrilla Girls are an internationally known artist and activist collective. Best recognized for their wearing of gorilla masks and the use of humor and outrageous visuals, they aim to expose gender and racial bias as well as corruption in politics, art, film, and pop culture.

Guerilla Girls’ member Kathe Kollwitz will be giving a lecture-performance and leading a workshop as a part of ArtHyve’s 3rd Annual Art+Feminism. In addition, ArtHyve are proud to announce their focus on queer representation with performances and workshops held by Rare Bird$, Through the Mist, and Lares Feliciano of Secret Love Collective.

Whether interested in editing Wikipedia or enjoying performances and workshops, ArtHyve invites everyone to participate in this day-long celebration of Art+Feminism through communal updating of Wikipedia entries on subjects related to gender, art, and feminism.