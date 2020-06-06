The people of Denver have been gathering in various locations in Capitol Hill over the last week in protest of the unjust killing of George Floyd as well as a long history of systemic racism and police brutality. Though protests have been peaceful for the last several days, they aren’t without their incidents. Here are the best groups to follow for real protest updates, and to avoid any confusion.

Party for Socialism and Liberation Denver

Facebook

PSL Denver has been leading peaceful protests all week. They describe their goals to build a revolutionary workers’ party in the heartland of world imperialism on their Facebook page. This is a local chapter of a nationally recognized organization, PSL is organizing protests for this movement across the country. On their website, they speak out for equality, specifically for women of color. While socialism may be a scary buzz word, take comfort in knowing that these guys are the real deal.

Denver Chapter of Black Lives Matter

Twitter

Facebook

What better group to rally behind than your local chapter of BLM, because after all if you’re showing up to these protests it should be to defend the unequivocal truth that Black Lives Matter. This is where you will get the speakers who are dedicated to the movement and are advocating for change. Day after day they have opened the stage and the mic to those whose voices are too often silenced. Whether that be women of color, or most often children 18 and under.

These are the two main groups organizing Denver’s rally’s, demonstrations, vigils, and protests. Beware of pop-up groups like WeAreLove that have caused confusion and been accused of silencing black voices. A good indicator of a fake group is one that has just recently been formed, check twitter account activation dates. Check out this link for tips on how to be a good ally and most importantly stay safe.