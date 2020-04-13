Think you have what it takes to be a drag queen? That’s the question that was posed to 12 celebrities and will be unveiled to the public at the end of this month.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a spinoff of the iconic, long-time running show RuPaul’s Drag Race. The new show will be a limited, four-part series that is set to air on April 24.

This one-of-a-kind production will feature some of your beloved Hollywood stars and challenge them to put on a performance they have never tackled before. Ah, but will the shoe fit? We all want to know And if it fits, let’s just hope that heel doesn’t break.

VH1 will be telecasting the new series, as three celebrities compete for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.” In fact, the winner will receive more than just bragging right and a chance to play with glitter, glam, and gobs of makeup. In a strive to give back, prize money will be divided each week so that the winner may donate it to a charity of their choice.

Of course, we know these celebrities, since we know they are amateur drag stars, they will need a little help along the way. RuPaul has put together some favorite past contestants, dubbed the “Queen Supremes,” to offer up their best tips and tricks before they hop on stage. The Queen Supremes include Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

“We put these celebrities through it! Because, no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become the epitome of drag culture and given performers a mainstream spotlight like they have never known before. This brand-new concept will present never-before-seen transformations and is sure to go down in drag herstory. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will go on at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, right after the newest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race!