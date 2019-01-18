Looking for some queer comedy? Check out this awesome, hilarious clip from Zach Noe in the OUT on Stage series!

“I support PC culture, but go with an open mind and [expect to be] a little uncomfortable, because comedians explore the darkest of the dark sometimes,” he told New Now Next. “We get a lot of flack for it, and people get offended easier these days, but know that the person is trying to relate and work something out and be a voice that resonates with people. And they want to make you laugh. A comic should talk about literally whatever they want—it just has to be funnier and smarter than it is inappropriate.”

Photo courtesy of Facebook