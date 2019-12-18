If you haven’t heard of the podcast Watch What Crappens, starring Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, then you clearly aren’t a reality TV fan. The daily podcast that unpacks all things Bravo takes the fun of watching the drama with your besties to the next level.

Ranked #11 on Apple Podcasts in the U.S. for Film & TV, Mandelker and Karam have taken the art of gossip and turned it up to the extra degree as they praise, ridicule, and eviscerate shows like the Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Southern Charm. Though the duo is known for their brutally honest mocking, they do it because they love the channel and the larger than life personalities.

Watch What Crappens has become such a success that they release episodes daily and travel the country to record live tapings of their dissections of Bravo’s top favorited reality shows. Recently, the fierce and comedic duo made a stop in Denver at the Oriental Theater and recorded a live episode to the packed venue. Before the show, Mandelker and Karam spoke with OUT FRONT about the energy of live audiences, how they got into social commentary, and what they are most looking forward to in drama-gate 2020.

How has the tour been going?

Ben Mandelker: Oh my god, the tour’s been amazing, but tomorrow night in Seattle is our last stop, and I’m not gonna lie, I’m really looking forward to having like a month in LA and I don’t need to travel anywhere. But, it’s been really fun, considering how rigorous it is.

Ronnie Karam: It’s really fun, I mean I spent most of my time at home so for me it’s really fun to actually see other human beings, there’s a world outside of my little studio.

BM: It’s actually not as hard as you would think, the only thing that’s been hard on me lately is the past two weeks I’ve had a cold and that just makes everything difficult. I’m the sort of person that wallows…

Can you talk about how Watch What Crappens got its start?

BM: Well, Ronnie and I come from the world of blogging, we both wrote on the same blog called TV Gasm back in 2005/2006, and then fast forward to about 2007 and I was hired to host a web show called Housewives Ho Down and my job was that I had to always book the guests. So, I would just always have Ronnie on because he’s super funny as you probably know, and we had so much fun just talking about The Real Housewives. Then the network that the show was on went down and we decided that we wanted to keep doing this. We just said , ‘Hey let’s try doing a podcast.’ That was right around 2011 and we just jumped into it. At that time we had a third host and we were just gabbing, we had no idea at that time, I had no idea that we’d be where we are now.

In 2011, podcasts weren’t what they are now, can you talk about the evolution of the show?

BM: We love entertaining people, and we also love spouting off opinions, so when podcasting came along, it was perfect for us.

RK: I mean, I knew what [podcasts] were cause they just started, but I’m older, I’m 44 so I was like, ‘Podcasts? You don’t make any money doing that.’ But, also we were blogging so it’s not like we were making a lot of money doing that, either; I was a waiter, I was doing improv. So, I think one thing that really helped was that it wasn’t a thing, we weren’t really selling any kind of competition, it was just something we did because we really loved doing it.

We had a small audience from the blog and it slowly started moving over to this podcast group, but it was a slow burn. Then one year, it just started building more and more and then Patreon came out, and that’s when we first started making a tiny bit of money. Ben could stop driving Uber and I could stop waiting tables, at least as many days a week.

Was there a moment that you feel that it really took off?

BM: For me, the big turning point was when we did our first really big show, which was in 2007, I believe it was at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Prior to that, we had done some little live shows in LA with about 60 people, and we were always so surprised 60 people would show up. We put tickets on sale for the Gotham Comedy Club, which is about 250 people, and sold out in half a day and we’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ And then once that happens or died out and it smells from a venue in Los Angeles that has like 600 people. Then, once that happened, word got out and then we got an email from a venue in Los Angeles that had like 600 people, and then a venue from Chicago, and it was one thing after another.

It was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is a thing now.’

How does it feel to have such a successful show on your hands?

RK: It always feels like we’re kind of at the kid’s table in a lot of ways. I think that’s really helped us because we’re not affiliated with anybody, we’re just ourselves, we’re our own independent thing, so we don’t really have to answer to anybody, or really kiss anybody’s butt.

I think we’re still both pretty surprised that we’ve been traveling for almost two years solid and it just gets bigger and bigger, but it’s been such a nice, slow surprise that it hasn’t like freaked us out or anything. No one’s gone off the deep end or anything.

BM: We used to spend so much time really feeling like this outsider podcast that was just plugging along, and in many ways I still feel like I have that mentality. We’ve had grassroots growth since the beginning, we’re not famous people so we don’t have the benefit of a built in audience, we don’t have the benefit of being part of like a really high profile content network. We’ve had to really just build our audience ourselves and so the fact that it has turned into this is really cool because it means that people are talking about it and spreading the word because they like it. It’s really cool, and getting recognized is surreal.

That must feel really special that your audience connects to not a persona but a genuine and authentic you.

BM: I think I’ve learned a lot about myself during this process. Wouldn’t you say the same, Ronnie?

RK: It is cool because we do talk about our own lives and we related our own lives to whatever is happening in these shows, but the thing is that what every audience member of these shows does is you watch a fight happening and go, ‘Oh man, that really pisses me off because it reminds me about that time I got in a fight about whatever…’

The fandom of it’s really interesting because people aren’t such huge fans of the show, they’re fans of Bravo first which is why they find the podcast, and so that just makes us all in the same boat and it makes us all friends first.

BM: Yeah, cause it’s really hard to find community these days, people’s interests are so fragmented. These podcasts are basically lightning rods for creating community of like-minded people who can’t find that in their everyday lives, and especially with the live shows. It’s an occasion for people to finally come together and meet all the other people who love the same things that they do.

You both come from pretty different backgrounds, do you think that adds to the magic?

RK: It’s funny because we are so similar in so many ways, and when we do the show we sound so similar too, but we’re really so different. We were brought up very differently, we’re from opposite parts of the country, but we became so close doing the show. I’m more of a performer who is like a ham, I’m used to improv and stand up, and Ben is still from a comedy background his was just writing, it wasn’t performing.

BM: We’re learning from each other, too. I have learned a lot with my comic voice from Ronnie, we both have a distinct comic voices, but like I feel like I’ve learned a lot of the performative aspects from Ronnie.

What do you think it is that makes reality TV and celebrity news and gossip so intoxicating?

RK: I think it gives us something to talk to each other about this not our own personal life. Like when you say, ‘How are you doing to somebody,’ you really don’t want to know. It’s ways that we can communicate our feelings in the world where we’re not really supposed to, we’re not as personally invested in it as sometimes our fights would lead you to believe. It’s good, old fashioned projection.

BM: It also is light, frothy, low stakes entertainment. As you know, there’s a lot of crap in the world right now and I know for me sometimes I just want to watch silly stuff on TV. I don’t necessarily want to watch a big, long, serious show, I want to watch people fighting about petty stuff. Also, don’t ever discount the value of good storytelling, one of the reasons why people love watching Real Housewives of New York, for instance, is because those producers are on top of their game and they churn out good storytelling. So, it’s not just as simple as, ‘I just like looking at people make fools of themselves,’ there’s real storytelling happening there. Whether people want to admit that or not, it’s true.

That is such a great point because it wouldn’t be so appealing to so many people if it wasn’t so well produced and presented.

BM: There’s a lot of snobbery around reality TV that has persisted for coming up on 20 years now.

RK: I saw a comment one time I thought was really funny on an internet forum talking about Game of Thrones. Someone said, ‘I’m not watching that made up crap,’ and i though it was the funniest thing because it was like reverse snobbery.

BM: Also, with reality TV, there’s good reality TV and there’s bad reality TV. It’s just like any other genre, there’s good comedy and there’s bad comedy, there’s good drama and there’s bad drama, and I think that Bravo actually turns out some of the best reality TV on TV in general.

Before you started Watch What Crappens, can you remember back to the reality TV show that first sucked you in?

RK: I actually never was a big reality TV person, I really liked watching Project Runway and Top Chef. I loved those because they were competition shows and I was very snobby. Also, I watched The Real World when it first came out years ago, which was great but otherwise it didn’t really get into it.

BM: For me, all roads lead back to The Real World; I was fascinated by it, I was transfixed, I could not get enough of it. I think the first season that I really watched was The Real World: Hawaii. I was just so absorbed, and ironically Ronnie and I both wound up working for Bunim/Murray which created The Real World because they bought TV Gasm where we were full-time blogging.

What was your favorite Bravo moment of 2019?

RK: For me, it was getting Lisa Vanderpump to quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I cannot believe they did it, I think that is a huge moment in Bravo history because I never saw that one coming. Wow, I think that’ll stick with me for a long time. I love my Vanderpump, I feel very victimized by the whole thing.

BM: We do a fake award show called The Crappies so we’re in the process of collecting moments to create nominations and everything is very front of mind. Honestly, when you say what is the moment, the thing that jumped right into my head first was Bethenny having a meltdown in Miami and screaming at Luann at a restaurant. and then losing control of her body. To me, I don’t know if that represents Bravo, but that’s like everything that I wanted from Bravo. This moment that was on level 15 out of 10, and, like, a combination of Luann having self-delusion, Bethenny cresting on a wave of emotion, tragedy, and neuroses, it was just perfection for me.