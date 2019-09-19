The issue regarding the trans-inclusive bathroom policy has been in the media for quite some time. Most feel that students, either trans or gender nonconforming, should have fair access to restrooms. However, the counter-argument claims that students will not be safe with the policy, especially in cases of trans girls or nonbinary people using the girls bathroom.

Today, even Yelp and Target are considering issues like gender-neutural bathrooms. Many schools have added gender-neutral bathrooms into the buildings for all to use. However, not every school has made this change.

The risks sex-segregated bathrooms pose to transgender and nonconforming students are physical or verbal harassment in whichever restroom they enter. Two-thirds of the students surveyed in a GLSEN climate survey stated they avoid the bathrooms because they feel unsafe.

The outcome of not being able to use the bathrooms freely causes students to not go when they have to, or often to leave school in order to use another bathroom. This causes disruption of the student’s education.

NewNowNext reported that recently, in North Carolina, a group of student protesters hosted a walk-out on Buncombe County Schools when they set guidelines on the topic of gender support. The guidelines allow for students identifying as transgender or gender non-conforming to use facilities safely.

A student from one of the schools implementing the policy who joined the walkout stated a person can claim they are a girl and use the restroom. She expressed she felt unsafe with the policy that has been in place since 2017.

A parent later added that what they would like to “see moving forward is seven pages supporting my non-transgender child.” This was a slam against the Gender Support Guidelines by the district.

Tranzmission, a local, transgender advocacy group, responded to the incident and addressed local media’s coverage as “misleading and transphobic.”

“Nonbinary and transgender people are not ‘confused’ with regard to our identities. The only confusion at hand is that of the hostile and bigoted culture in which we have to suffer and fight for basic rights.”

The student services director of the district released a statement saying: “Our policy looks at it on a case-by-case basis through an interview process to look at what can we do to provide support for that student as well as make sure they are in a safe, secure learning environment.”

The argument of who should use which bathroom appears to be getting annoyingly repetitive. We all prefer family bathrooms anyway.