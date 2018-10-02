The U.S. just set a policy in place stating same-gender couples who are diplomats and U.N. representatives must be married in order for their Visas to remain functional, according to Foreign Policy.

Apparently, the reasoning is same-gender couples now have the same rights as heterosexual couples in the U.S. However, there are still foreign countries not allowing queer marriage that visit the U.S. on diplomatic business.

This will make it a challenge to implement the new visa policy for the diplomats, members of the United Nations, and those already resigning in the country. The alteration adds on to the troublesome process of applying for a Visa, as it already takes a long time to apply for and receive one. This newfound policy was set in place as of this Monday, October 1. People will need to show proof of marriage in order to enter by the end of the year. If not, they will need to leave the country.

As of now, 10 members of the U.N will need to be married by the end of this year in order for their partner to be able to enter the U.S.

While this was allegedly created with equality in mind, it is one more thing that makes equality a lot tougher for same-gender couples.