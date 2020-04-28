Shantay, you stay—at home!

This upcoming weekend was supposed to be when queens descended upon Los Angeles for the annual RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. Sadly, like pretty much everything else, this year’s DragCon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. World of Wonder have announced that DragCon will happen this weekend, May 2 and 3, but on your screens as the first-ever Digital DragCon.

RuPaul’s DragCon, which recently expanded to include events in New York City and London, is the largest drag culture gathering. BroadwayWorld reports that 100,000 attendees visited the Los Angeles and New York City conventions in 2019.

“DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved, and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around coronavirus,” reads their website.

Digital DragCon will be a “safe-space celebration” featuring your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race along with panels, exclusive Q&As, and gag-worthy performances. Some of the queens who will sashay into your living room include Aquaria, Alaska, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Tammie Brown, The Vivienne, Widow Von’Du, and many more.

Not only will you get to chill with queens from your couch, but there will also be exclusive merch for sale—which you won’t even have to cart around a convention floor! The fierce festivities begin Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel.

DragCon L.A. will return in 2021 with the promise of being “better than ever.” Organizers said they will work with Eventbrite to issue refunds to ticket holders within a week. DragCon U.K. went on as planned on January 18 in London, while the L.A. convention in 2019 welcomed drag queens and stars including A’keria Chanel Davenport, Art Simone, Serena ChaCha, Michelle Visage, India Ferrah, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Genie and Nina West.

DragCon is one of many large-scale events that have gotten moved online or postponed due to the coronavirus, with Coachella being pushed off to October, and PrideFest being celebrated virtually.

Photo courtesy of Facebook