This Sunday, May 3, The Victory Fund live-streamed their Sunday social where they gathered governors and assembly people to talk the upcoming 2020 election. The Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people who can further equality at all levels of government.

Their Sunday live-stream featured California Assembly member Todd Gloria, Colorado Governor J Jared Polis, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, and Victory Fund President & CEO Mayor Annise Parker.

Victory Fund lists its current spotlight candidates as Jessica Benham for Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Kristen Browde for the New York State Assembly, Brett Burman for Pennsylvania State Senate, Dave Coulter for the Oakland County Executive Office in Michigan, Todd Gloria for Mayor of San Diego, Kim Jackson for the Georgia State Senate, Ann Johnson for Texas House of Representatives, Shevrin Jones for Florida State Senate, and many more.

All of these candidates are openly LGBTQ, and many of them would be the first openly LGBTQ person to take the office they are running for.

Back in 2018, for the first time in U.S. history, openly LGBTQ candidates ran for elected office in all 50 states and the District of Columbia this election cycle, powering a Rainbow Wave of LGBTQ candidates running at every level of government. Victory Fund’s main goal is to keep the Rainbow Wave sweeping through all levels of the U.S. government during the 2020 election.

“Since 1991, Victory Fund has helped elect thousands of LGBTQ people to positions at all levels of government. These LGBTQ voices have made significant contributions to advancing equality for LGBTQ Americans—from passing non-discrimination laws to defeating amendments to ban marriage equality.” reads their website.

Daily updates on the 2020 election, information on candidates, and more live streams are available on Victory Fund’s Facebook page. Victory Fund has responded to the coronavirus pandemic by ceasing door-to-door and public event campaigning, but their fight to win 2020 isn’t slowing down.

“Our candidates will keep working hard to win—and we’ll be working alongside them. It is more important than ever that we elect candidates who prioritize the health and safety of our community.”