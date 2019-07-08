In Colorado politics, the LGBTQ Victory Fund has officially announced their endorsement of U.S. Senate hopeful Dan Baer.

The national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office gave their nod of approval as Baer’s campaign is quickly building steam. Baer just announced that he has reached more than $1.3 million in fundraising, the largest amount brought in for an openly LGBTQ rookie Congressional candidate.

If elected, Baer would become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate and the third openly LGBTQ person to serve in the chamber. As the Victory Fund is anticipating an unprecedented number of LGBTQ Congressional candidates to run in 2020, receiving this kind of endorsement is definitely no small feat.

“Never before has an openly LGBTQ Congressional candidate reported such strong initial fundraising numbers without the benefit of Congressional incumbency—an important indicator, given LGBTQ candidates for high-level office are often underestimated early in their campaigns,” said Mayor Aninise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, in a press release. “But Dan’s authentic and values-driven approach to politics is resonating with voters, and there is no better candidate to take on anti-LGBTQ incumbent Cory Gardner than a person so deeply affected by the discriminatory positions Gardner promotes.”

Huge crowd in #Denver to protest @SenCoryGardner’s ongoing support for Trump administration’s use of inhumane camps and family separation policy. #copolitics #familiesbelongtogether pic.twitter.com/ZHXiZbgyEy — Dan Baer (@danbbaer) July 2, 2019

Born and raised in the Rocky Mountain State, Baer was appointed by President Obama as U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE, served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education under Governor Hickenlooper, and is known for his work with the LGBTQ community in advocacy and representation.

Photo from Dan for Colorado Facebook page.



