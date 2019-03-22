United Airlines announced today that it will now offer its flyers new options when disclosing their gender in ticketing. Passengers will now be able to select the title “Mx.” when booking a flight, alongside “Mr.”, “Ms.”, and “Mrs.” In addition, they will be able to identify their gender as M, F, U(ndisclosed), or X, according to their passport, driver’s license, or other identification. These options are available today.

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

“United is determined to lead the industry in LGBT inclusivity, and we are so proud to be the first U.S. airline to offer these inclusive booking options for our customers,” said Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist in a press release. “United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees.”

United is the first major airline to accommodate non-binary passengers, and one of the first corporations of any kind with a vast, diverse consumer base to acknowledge its non-binary customers. The airline consulted the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project when implementing these policies and when training employees.

However, it won’t be alone. The airline trade group Airlines For America, including American, Southwest, and jetBlue Airlines, announced in February their intent to implement similar booking options by this June. Hopefully, other companies and businesses will take the airline industry’s lead and help to better serve their many nonbinary customers.