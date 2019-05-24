The Trump administration is now seeking to remove protections that keep trans folks from discrimination when seeking medical care.

This new proposed rule comes from the Department of Health and Human Services and would revise the definition of “sex” that includes gender identity.

“When Congress prohibited sex discrimination, it did so according to the plain meaning of the term, and we are making our regulations conform,” Director of the Office for Civil Rights Roger Severino said, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s about the right of every American to be treated with dignity when they walk into an emergency room, meet a new doctor, or find the right insurance plan. If permitted, this rule will promote ignorance and hate that no American should have to face while seeking care,” said Mara Keisling, NCTE executive director.

This latest assault on trans rights is not going unnoticed, and plenty of people are speaking out.

Trump’s attack on healthcare protections for LGBTQ people is terrifying. Allies, please help us challenge this. https://t.co/Sr0BthRYdC — Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) May 24, 2019

With trademark callus cruelty, Trump continues to attack the most vulnerable among us. It’s the transgender communities turn again, as he seeks to define us out of the healthcare system. As trans healthcare is already substandard, this will cost us lives. https://t.co/TusInBliR7 — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) May 24, 2019

Trump and his administration have attacked the entire LGBTQ community more than once this month from healthcare to adoption. For the 14% of you who belong to this community and voted for this monster, I hope you pull your head out of your ass in 2020. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 24, 2019