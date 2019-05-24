Log In Register
The Trump administration is now seeking to remove protections that keep trans folks from discrimination when seeking medical care. 

This new proposed rule comes from the Department of Health and Human Services and would revise the definition of “sex” that includes gender identity. 

“When Congress prohibited sex discrimination, it did so according to the plain meaning of the term, and we are making our regulations conform,” Director of the Office for Civil Rights Roger Severino said, according to The Washington Post

“It’s about the right of every American to be treated with dignity when they walk into an emergency room, meet a new doctor, or find the right insurance plan. If permitted, this rule will promote ignorance and hate that no American should have to face while seeking care,” said Mara Keisling, NCTE executive director.

This latest assault on trans rights is not going unnoticed, and plenty of people are speaking out. 

Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

