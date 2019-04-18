



The 2020 Presidential candidacy feels as if it is centuries away, but it is actually just around the corner. A variety of democrats are running for the upcoming elections, and this includes the openly gay man from Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg launched his campaign on April 14. He simplified his campaign principals down to three ideals, which are: “freedom, security, and democracy.”

Trump acknowledged Buttigieg’s run for predeciancy with David Webb on the radio. The president stated he would like to run against the mayor from Indiana, which could be a reality for the 2020 presidential election. Buttigieg’s campaign has been increasing in popularaity.

Trump’s address to his potential running candidates have not been formal or cordial, to no one’s surprise. Coming to his favorite site for communication, Trump called Bernie Sanders “crazy” and former Vice President Joe Biden “sleepy.”

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

This has not been the only foul speaking of presidential candidates our current president has slurred. He also poked fun at the hand movements of candidate Beto O’Rourke’s and questioned: “Is he crazy?”

O’Rourke’s campaign focuses on “climate change; criminal justice reform; access to universal, guaranteed, high-quality health care; immigration laws that reflect our values.” O’Rourke has previously brought up Trump’s immigration policies, calling him an “arsonist who wants credit for putting out a fire.”

In an interview with CNN’s David Axelro, O’Rourke expressed a few of his ideas and morals regarding immigration.

“What we need is someone who will not play games or politics with people’s lives or the security of this country, but will invest in the smart decisions and policies, like investing in Central America to stop the outflow before it even begins. We can try to address these problems at the U.S./Mexico border with walls or open arms or address them in the countries of origin before they become a problem, and that’s what I want to do.”

President Trump does not appear to have much worry about the future of the election, for his ego leads to the name calling of potential future presidents.