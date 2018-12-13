It comes as no surprise that Trump is still trying to argue in favor of the trans military ban that upset so many. But what is surprising, even for Trump, is how confusing his defense of the ban is.

According to New Now Next, the administration is now arguing that this doesn’t really count as a ban, since people who choose not to transition can still serve in the military. However, the administration did admit that in addition to not being able to transition, those in the military would also not be able to receive any healthcare services related to transition, even if they weren’t actively transitioning.

Surprise, Surprise, more lies from the Trump administration. https://t.co/QEpm39lDb7 — NewNowNext (@NewNowNext) December 11, 2018

“The reality is that transgender people sometimes don’t transition or transition later in life because of discrimination and social pressures,” Jennifer Levi, director of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders’ Transgender Rights Project, who is also one of the attorneys in the case, told The Daily Beast. “And they certainly shouldn’t have to face that kind of discrimination from their country when all they’re seeking to do is serve.”

This new defense of the trans healthcare ban is just as prejudiced as the proposal itself, and likely won’t encourage anyone, including legislators, to be persuaded in favor of the ban.