President Donald Trump is still trying to say he is an ally to the LGBTQ community despite his anti-LGBTQ record.

At the time of the 2016 election, Trump claimed he would fight for the LGBTQ community. He told skeptics to “ask the gays” how they felt about him. On other occasions, he has held up a Pride flag with “LGBTs for trump” written on it and mentioned LGBTQ people in a RNC speech.

Since he has been in office, he has assailed LGBTQ rights on numerous occasions, including pushing for employers to be able to fire or not hire someone for being LGBTQ, making cuts to HIV programs, shutting down very promising research, and also by working to ban transgender people from the military. These are just a few steps the administration has taken.

When Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson asked Trump how he felt about his administration’s attempts “to make it easier to discriminate against LGBT people in the workforce,” he dodged the question and instead brought up his recent controversial, endorsement from the Log Cabin Republicans.

The Log Cabin Republicans have lost, at the very least, two of their own members due to the trump endorsement: Robert Turner the former head of the D.C. chapter, and board member Jennifer Horn.

The Log Cabin Republicans endorsed Trump in an op-ed in which the authors argued Trump was making an initiative to end HIV transmissions and fight to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide, even though Trump seemed to nothing about it when questioned.

All this just goes to show that even if he thinks he’s our friend, his actions speak louder than his words, and by looking at his actions, it’s obvious that he is not a friend to the LGBTQ community.