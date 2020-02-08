As one of the world’s most well-known and beloved drag superstars, Trixie Mattel has broken down barriers and redefined what it means to be a drag queen in today’s age. After competing on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and winning All Stars 3, she quickly climbed the ladder of success by writing a book, launching a cosmetics line, becoming the subject of a documentary and starring in a Netflix (I Like To Watch) and YouTube (UNHhhh) series alongside gal pal and Drag Race favorite Katya.

“Being one of the most famous drag queens in the world is still only about as much fame as going home first in The Voice in, like, 2010,” she joked.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vFxanU8mW0k" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Oh, and did we forget to mention that she is currently touring the country with her fifth concert tour and just released her third studio album this Friday, February 7? Seriously, is there anything Trixie can’t do?

The tour “Trixie Mattel: Grown Up,” began earlier this week and will be coming to the Boulder Theatre in Boulder on Sunday, February 9.

“I am so excited to come back to Boulder and Denver,” she said. “This tour is literally everything I achieved on my other tours, but to, like, the tenth power. It’s everything people like, and I will be singing some songs from my new album Barbara with some beautiful, attractive, young musicians. The lesbians will be mad and disappointed, but the gays are going to get with it!”

Barbara comes two years after One Stone and showcases an entirely new sound for Trixie. It’s the album that could only exist on the other side of her 20s, after three years of living in perpetual Los Angeles sunshine and some serious reflection on a decade of being Trixie Mattel.

“The look of Trixie on Barbara is more like my original vision of Trixie, which is super tan, 60s beach bunny with a dark sense of humor,” she said. “This album is going back to my original sketches of Trixie and having a little more POV and experience to redo it.”

Much to the excitement of her dedicated fanbase, Trixie also took to YouTube to premiere “Trixie Mattel: One Night Only,” a music special unlike anything you have ever seen before. Performing several songs from Barbara, Trixie wowed an audience of Barbies in her living room. Trust me, she has a massive collection.

