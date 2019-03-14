Tribeca just released its schedule for the 18th annual two-week indie film fest at the end of April. Of the many LGBTQ films that are being featured, we can’t help but be excited for a Drag Race starlet bringing that documentary realness.

With razor-sharp wit and authentic country music chops, Trixie Mattel is making her big screen debut in Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts. This 90-minute feature follows the queen shortly after her moment of glory, winning the title as Drag Race All Star. However, the grind of performing and the pressure of the title proves that heavy is the head that wears the tiara.

