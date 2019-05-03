An attack outside a LoDo bar on Sunday, April 28 left a Denver woman with severe injuries.

Amber Nicole, the woman who was attacked, stated that she was leaving a downtown bar around 1:20 a.m. when she started getting harassed. Cell phone footage shows the woman walking to her car covered in blood, although it did not capture the attack.

A friend she was at the bar with drove her to the hospital, where her mother met her.

“I was horrified to see my baby like that, and all I could do was thank God that she was alive, but then I didn’t even know if she would wake up,” said her mother, Juls, according to CBS Local. “Then I was just so angry, because things were running through my head like how? Who? Why?!”

“There’s so many people who can see an incident and stop it or do something about, or make a report about it, but nobody does, and I don’t understand why,” Amber told CBS Local after watching the video footage.”It feels like it’s because I’m different.”

The attack has left Amber with her face and jaw broken in several places and nerve damage to the right side of her face that could lead to permanent paralysis.

If you want to help Amber, consider donating to her GoFundMe page. If you have any information on the attack, please come forward to the Denver police.

Blush & Blu is also holding a benefit for Amber on May 8.