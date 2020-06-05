Transer is a new dating application being marketed directly to the trans and nonbinary community. The new app launched for Google Play and IOS on May 28, 202o, claiming to “change the world of transgender dating in the digital age.”

But, what is transgender dating, and how is it any different from cis or same-sex dating? As a trans person, I feel qualified to tell you that it’s not. Dating while trans affords its unique set of obstacles, yes, but there are lots of spaces both IRL and digital that a trans person can go to find a connection.

While I’m sure the developers of Transer (a name that leaves much to be desired) mean well, there’s a lot of verbiage surrounding the app that leaves this trans guy uneasy. Specifically the way they seem to focus on trans women. For example, this quote pulled from their App Store description:

“We have many verified beautiful trans women members worldwide including post-op trans women, pre-op trans women, crossdressers, sissies, Tgirls, Non-binary people, and other trans singles.”

The sentiment is spammy at best and objectifying at worst. Furthermore, a good portion of their Apple reviews complain of fake accounts, while others describe it as “as good hookup app.” My biggest concern about a dating app specifically targeting trans people is chasers.

A chaser, as defined by Urban Dictionary is a person (generally cis) who is sexually attracted to trans people, usually in an exoticizing way. I think it goes without saying that most trans people don’t want to be pursued for their bodies alone. Transer, whether knowingly or not, are literally setting out a buffet for these types of chasers.

Dating, in general, is hard for everyone, whether you’re trans, cis, gay, or straight. And there are lots of LGBTQ-friendly apps that are made for everyone. One that I’m a fan of is Tiami, which is full of a diverse population looking for a spectrum of interactions (chat, dates, hookups).

However you choose to date in the age of apps and social distancing, just make sure to do it safely.