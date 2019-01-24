Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A New York trans woman is taking the NYPD to court, claiming that her arresting officers mocked her and wrongfully arrested her for “false impersonation.”

The Associated Press claims that Linda Dominguez, a 43-year-old trans woman from the Bronx, was walking home through a park when officers arrested her and charged her with “false impersonation,” insinuating she was a man pretending to be a woman to deceive them, even though she explained she was trans. 

The case was filed by the ACLU and the New York Civil Liberties Union. Dominguez speaks limited English and had trouble communicating with the police, but did manage to provide both her chosen name and birth name. She also managed to communicate that she had no intent to deceive the police or prevent them from learning her name or identity.

“I’ve heard from a lot of other trans people who experience things like this or even worse,” she said through a translator, according to AP. “I know that we are more vulnerable, that Latinx people are more vulnerable and more affected by this kind of police behavior.”

Charges against Dominguez, which included impersonation and trespassing in a park after dark, have been dropped, but her lawyers do not want to drop the charges against the officers.

“This highlights the way the NYPD continues to criminalize transgender people just for existing,” Bobby Hodgson, Dominguez’s NYCLU attorney, told AP. “It’s one thing to change a rule on the books, but it’s another thing to change the culture of an institution like the NYPD. Here they failed to do that.”

With all eyes on the fate of trans folks during these trying times, Dominguez will hopefully receive the support she needs to win this case.

Previous ArticleColorado Clinic to Offer Vocal Surgery to Trans Patients
No Newer Articles
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.