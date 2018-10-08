A transgender woman was found stabbed to death in Chicago last week.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Ciara Minaj Carter Frazier’s body was found in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police think she was killed by someone she was arguing with.

Frazier, 31, is the 22nd trans person to be murdered in the U.S. this year, and second black trans woman to be murdered, according to New Now Next.

“It feels like we are being targeted,” LaSaia Wade, executive director of the Chicago trans advocacy group Brave Space Alliance, who knew Frazier through the ball scene, told New Now Next.

“I’m frustrated and upset with the lack of cases turning around. There is a lack of [concern]… for our safety from police.”

Frazier’s death adds to the horrifying head count of trans folks this year alone.