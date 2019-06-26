Another black, trans woman was found dead in the U.S. this week, this time uncomfortably close to home in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Star, 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey, a black, transgender woman, was found dead on the porch of an abandoned house with trauma to the face. Neighbors claimed to have heard gunshots and arguments before her body was found.

RIP Brooklyn Lindsey of Kansas City, MO The 11th trans person (all Black) that we've lost to anti-trans violence #StopKillingUs #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/umg1PVbdRN — Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) June 26, 2019

This is the first of many murders of trans people this year, and the victims are usually women of color. Anyone with information regarding Lindsey’s death is asked to call Kansas City’s TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).