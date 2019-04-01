A black, trans woman was shot to death in D.C. on the eve of this past Sunday, which was also Transgender Day of Visibility.

We join our local DC/DMV community in mourning Ashanti Carmon, who police confirmed yesterday was shot and killed. The crisis of violence facing Black trans women like Ashanti must end, and we will never stop working towards that goal. https://t.co/GOrgHUxETU — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) March 31, 2019

According to New Now Next, 27-year-old Ashanti Carmon was shot to death on the border between Maryland and D.C. early Saturday morning.

The spot where she was found was allegedly a hotspot for trans sex workers. Investigation into the murder is still ongoing, and yet another trans murder marred the celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility for many.