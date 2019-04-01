Log In Register
A black, trans woman was shot to death in D.C. on the eve of this past Sunday, which was also Transgender Day of Visibility.

According to New Now Next, 27-year-old Ashanti Carmon was shot to death on the border between Maryland and D.C. early Saturday morning.

The spot where she was found was allegedly a hotspot for trans sex workers. Investigation into the murder is still ongoing, and yet another trans murder marred the celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility for many.