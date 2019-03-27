Log In Register
Ahead of the International Transgender Day of Visibility this Sunday, members of Congress are hanging the transgender pride flag outside their offices. The flags have been spotted outside the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and numerous others, NBC News reports.

The flags were given to every member of Congress by the National Center for Transgender Equality, who have been retweeting the members who fly them. Such a public display of support from lawmakers is a hopeful sign that the fight for equality can always be won. At the time of writing, none of Colorado’s seven representatives in the House, or its two senators, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, have displayed the flag outside their office.