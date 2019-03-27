Ahead of the International Transgender Day of Visibility this Sunday, members of Congress are hanging the transgender pride flag outside their offices. The flags have been spotted outside the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and numerous others, NBC News reports.

Discrimination has no place in our society. I am proud to display this flag as a symbol of my support for transgender people across the country. We must stand with transgender people in all of our communities. pic.twitter.com/W6Esa16vzP — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 26, 2019

During #TransVisibilityWeek, I'm proud to display the transgender pride flag outside my DC office. We must all do our part to call out and push back against the hate and discrimination directed toward the trans community. They deserve equality and respect. pic.twitter.com/7ZyiO9qIv3 — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) March 27, 2019

Trans rights are human rights and I’m committed to ensuring transgender individuals in New Mexico and across the country #wontbeerased by prejudice, fear, or violence. #TransVisibilityWeek pic.twitter.com/g7eAe6Wpho — Ben Ray Lujan (@repbenraylujan) March 27, 2019

The flags were given to every member of Congress by the National Center for Transgender Equality, who have been retweeting the members who fly them. Such a public display of support from lawmakers is a hopeful sign that the fight for equality can always be won. At the time of writing, none of Colorado’s seven representatives in the House, or its two senators, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, have displayed the flag outside their office.