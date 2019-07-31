Log In Register
The progressive coffee company has just announced that they are doing even more for queer folks than any other corporation out there.

In a recent press release, Starbucks stated that they are now including surgery for trans folks within their comprehensive medical benefits. The chain has been working with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health to come up the new plan and things which were once considered “cosmetic” to now be covered.

Based on this new adjustment to benefits, Starbucks employees (referred to internally as “partners”) will be able to claim for top surgery (breast augmentation/reduction), facial feminisation, and hair transplants.

Ron Crawford, vice president of benefits at Starbucks, said that the decision was driven “by the company’s desire to provide truly inclusive coverage, and by powerful conversations with transgender [employees] about how those benefits would allow them to truly be who they are.”

The corporation which is already considered a safe-haven for many LGBTQ folks, both patrons and employees alike, has now stepped up once more to help people become their fully best selves and we couldn’t be more thankful.

Now, is it time for pumpkin spice lattes yet?

Veronica Holyfield
Veronica Holyfield

Veronica is a photographer, writer, and lover of everything that is queer, and as the Creative Director of OUT FRONT Magazine, she has the opportunity to collide those elements on a daily basis! She is an advocate for supporting local artists and musicians, utilizing her platform to promote intersectionality whilst squashing the sexist, patriarchal norms. She is happiest at a concert, behind the camera in the photo pit, taking photos of a band you've probably never heard of.

