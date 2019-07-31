The progressive coffee company has just announced that they are doing even more for queer folks than any other corporation out there.

In a recent press release, Starbucks stated that they are now including surgery for trans folks within their comprehensive medical benefits. The chain has been working with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health to come up the new plan and things which were once considered “cosmetic” to now be covered.

Based on this new adjustment to benefits, Starbucks employees (referred to internally as “partners”) will be able to claim for top surgery (breast augmentation/reduction), facial feminisation, and hair transplants.

Ron Crawford, vice president of benefits at Starbucks, said that the decision was driven “by the company’s desire to provide truly inclusive coverage, and by powerful conversations with transgender [employees] about how those benefits would allow them to truly be who they are.”

The corporation which is already considered a safe-haven for many LGBTQ folks, both patrons and employees alike, has now stepped up once more to help people become their fully best selves and we couldn’t be more thankful.

Best of luck! Starbucks has changed my life as a super supportive place to work as a trans women! I hope it’s everything you want and need 😊💚 — 𝖆𝖞𝖑𝖆.𝖒𝖔𝖉𝖊 (@aylamode) July 26, 2019

trans culture is excusing spending inordinate amounts of money at starbucks for the purpose of experimenting with new names in a low-risk environment — barnyard trans cow (@grundelwald) July 25, 2019

Actually Starbucks is my second job. I work 64 hours a week because my day job bans trans healthcare, and starbucks is the only accessible company that covers all trans healthcare. — 💋 New💋 Gender Who Dis (@NewGenderWhoDis) July 29, 2019

