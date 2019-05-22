In this small, European country, a town is showing their even smaller-minded true colors as tensions in a political campaign have turned sour.

In March, a council in Swidnik passed the rejection of a motion that was viewed as the spread of “LGBT ideology, in homes, schools and workplaces,” reported NBC News.

In the predominantly Roman Catholic country, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has urged that the promotion of queer rights and the implementation of sex-ed in schools are dangerous to youth and will undermine traditional values.

NBC News went on to say that PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has urged Poles to vote for what he calls “the only party that gives a 100 percent guarantee that our values will be protected.”

After Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski signed a pro-LGBTQ declaration in February, Swidnik Councillor Radoslaw Brzozka said his town issued a response, stating it was “against good moral values.”

With a traditionally low turnout in voters, and tight margins of close calls in the polls, Swidnik campaigners are attempting to appeal to the most conservative constituents. However, this may not be the best tactic for much longer.

In a 2017 survey, 24 percent of respondents said being gay wasn’t normal and shouldn’t be tolerated compared to 41 percent in 2001, and 16 percent said in 2017 that being gay was normal compared to 5 percent in 2001, NBC News reported.

Small minds in small countries will learn soon enough that they are on the wrong side of history as progressive ideals of equality and inclusion continue to find active supporters.