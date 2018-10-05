The highly anticipated and popular TEDxMileHigh is reigniting its annual flame of ideas worth spreading with this years Reset, to be held at Denver’s Bellco Theatre on December 1. The locally organized, full-day event, modeled after the worldwide TED Conference, features both well-established and up-and-coming live speakers moving and shaking the community.

One would be hard-pressed to find an individual that has never watched one of the thousands of informative, inspirational, and motivational TED Talks hosted on YouTube. From the insightful and comical “Power of Vulnerability” by researcher Brene Brown to the 50+ million viewed “Do Schools Kill Creativity” by creativity expert Sir Ken Robinson, most have at the very least heard of the conference-turned-movement.

The 2018 session will undoubtedly bring forward the most progressive thinkers, charismatic perspective shifters, and artistic activists on the forefront of change. However, you may not know that the openness of spreading the most forward-thinking and enlightened concepts has been a bedrock for LGBTQ people to share their stories.

Here are some of the top picks of the best, baddest, queerest talks that TED has hosted.

Colorado’s Own: I’ve Lived as a Man and a Woman – Here’s What I Learned – Paula Stone Williams

As a transgender woman, Paula Stone Williams has lived on both sides of being male and female, “and the differences are massive!” Paula shares her perspective in this funny and touching talk.

Across the Pond: Two Mums – Lynne Elvins

Lynne and her partner Emma became the first openly queer couple to receive approval for adoption in Bristol, U.K., in 2004. In this talk, she shares her experience from the decision to adopt, through the grueling process, and the scrutiny the couple received from friends, family, and the media.

Owning Your Queerness: Why Am I So Gay? – Thomas Lloyd

When he took pride in owning his identity, Thomas learned that changing a community is much easier and much less damaging than changing one’s own identity.

Calling Out the Homophobes: All The Little Things – Panti

Recognized as one of Ireland’s “People of the Year” in 2014, Panti takes the stage to share her experience of how the little, everyday things can have a huge impact on the wellbeing of LGBTQ people. Panti expresses her thoughts on navigating a world in which the simple act of holding hands can be a political statement in itself.

The B Is Silent: Bi The Way, We Exist, Viet Vu

The less-talked-about identity within the LGBTQ community, Viet shares the complexities of coming out as bisexual and the positive and negative reactions that he received from his family and friends.