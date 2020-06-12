The Center on Colfax is joining forces with Rocky Mountain Public Media to develop programming celebrating the LGBTQ community in honor of Denver PrideFest.

According to The Center, as part of the partnership, Rocky Mountain Public Media (RMPM) will broadcast a variety of content on its statewide channels including a one-hour television special, a selection of performers from the PrideFest virtual mainstage, segments featuring community members and user-generated stories from residents across the state.

“Having Rocky Mountain Public Media support us in our effort to celebrate the heritage and culture of the LGBTQ community will allow us to reach more people at a critical time,” said Joe Foster, The Center’s Vice President of Development and Communication. “We are excited to have a new avenue to share our stories.”

Limits on public gatherings due to COVID-19 have forced The Center to move this year’s Denver PrideFest activities online, along with many other pride celebrations across the country. Through its participation in the virtual celebration, Rocky Mountain Public Media hopes to mitigate the loss of an in-person celebration.

The one-hour television special, Together We Rise, will showcase the LGBTQ community’s resilience in the face of challenges. Hosted by Denver PrideFest emcee DeMarcio Slaughter and Nikki Swarn, a host for the radio station, The Drop 303, the program will feature performances from local artists, stories from the LGBTQ community and interviews with LGBTQ advocates about what Pride means to them. The program will premiere on June 20, 2020, at 6 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS, The Drop (89.3FM and 89.7 FM), and Rocky Mountain PBS’ YouTube channel.

“We believe, now more than ever that RMPM needs to be a platform for all. Together We Rise is a celebration for the LGBTQIA community and especially recognizing this time for LGTBQIA persons of color, as we work towards an equitable and inclusive space for all,” said Amanda Mountain, CEO and President of Rocky Mountain Public Media (RMPM).

Together We Rise will be re-broadcast several times in the week following Pridefest. A full schedule is now posted. Rocky Mountain Public media will also run PrideFest-focused digital stories on its website in the week prior to the event, with a webpage dedicated to featuring user-generated stories from residents in rural and traditionally underserved communities.

“It is important that we also continue to recognize the struggle that persons of color within the LGBTQAI+ community face. It is crucial that we, as Coloradoans and a nation, face up to our biases and begin the work of true dialogue and communication,” said Swarn, (aka Amerykah Jones), who serves as Content/Program Director and Midday Host of The Drop.

PrideFest is The Center’s largest fundraiser, providing over $1 million in support to help the organization serve more than 57,000 people annually with programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs. The Center hopes to raise $100,000 through its virtual celebration, about 10 percent of the annual revenue the event generates.

For more information about Denver PrideFest visit here.