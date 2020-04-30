Todrick Hall has released a remake of his summer 2019 hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” for the lockdown era. “Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs” features rewritten lyrics and a video of many familiar faces working their fiercest, at-home lewks. The album, entitled Quarantine Queen, became available on streaming services yesterday along with a video for ‘Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs’ that Hall shot at home.

“Nina Simone once said, ‘It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times.’ I wrote this in four days because I noticed a lot of people were down and needed something to uplift them, make them smile, and want to dance during this dark time. I by no means am attempting to diminish the severity of this pandemic, but trying to show that you can still be creative, still, have fun, and be fabulous from the comfort of your own home. I hope you enjoy; I hope it inspires you to dance (tag me, I will be watching and sharing) and I hope it brightens your day just a tad. Love you all, and please stay safe. We are going to get through this. Mwah,” Todrick Hall wrote.

Hall has changed the lyrics of the song to comment on the situation many of us are going through: From binge-watching Tiger King (“kitty cat-cat, tell me Carole Baskin, where is the husband, everyone’s asking”), to cashing in one’s stimulus check, but also imploring people to stay home and stay safe.

The album Quarantine Queen also includes a duet entitled ‘Mas(k)ot’ with Jerry Harris, the professional cheerleader who has gained himself a huge following after featuring on the Netflix documentary, Cheer.

The video features Howard Johnson, Antonio Harvey, Sean Viator, Lockhart Brownlie, Tyler Rowe, Brian Friedman, Nolan Edwards, Liv Quantriill, Peppermint, Bob the Drag Queen, Walker Walker, Jonathan Sison, Laganja Estranga, Eureka, Monet Exchange, Willam, Trinity The Tuck Taylor, Alyssa Edwards, Nicole Scherzinger, Curtis Pritchard, AJ Pritchard, Jonathan Bennett, Holly H, Baby Brody, Jade Thirlwall, Kandi Burriss, Tamar Braxton, Rickey Thompson, Tiffany Haddis,h Amber Riley, Lissa Rinna, Baga Chipz, Amber Gill, Vinegar Strokes, Paul Burrell, Terrell Grice, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Montana Tucker, Matt Steffanina, Colleen Ballinger, Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphy, Nick Maccarone, and Glozell.

Photo courtesy of Instagram.