Titwrench, the queer-forward, intersectional feminist art collective, are back and bolder than ever, and they’re ramping up to have one hell of a 2020. To make sure they start the year off right, they’re inviting all of us to come out to a special show at Rhinoceropolis to celebrate the winter solstice.

‘Surfacing’ will be the first in a series of pre-shows to raise money and get us pumped up for the big event happening this summer. You can expect real, raw performances from some of Denver’s best DIY music and art talent.

“In essence, the kind of heart of Titwrench is this totally safe space where, if you’re offering something that’s real, It doesn’t have to be perfect, and it doesn’t have to look a certain way, and it’s okay; it’s just as beautiful to get it wrong as it is to get it right,” said Esme Patterson, local musician and PR person for Titwrench, who will also be performing at the show as Mirror of Truth. “You have the support of your community around you in the exercise of new project surfacing, which is why we’re calling these events ‘Surfacing.’ These different, smaller shows leading up to the main festival are the surfacing; this is where the deep underground of the music scene is coming up to the surface a little bit.”

If you’re a fan of what Titwrench does, you won’t want to miss this show, as it’s a great preview of what 2020 has in store. There will be a chance to donate to Titwrench, as well as some special announcements about the coming year. The show takes place from 8 to 11 p.m. and features Mirror of Truth, Ea$$ide Lupta, Bell Mine, and Kaumaha. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next year!

Check out their tumblr for more info.