From the very beginning of Trump’s presidency, the queer community was alarmed. His problematic statements and clear lack of protections were already red flags. Then, when the LGBTQ page was wiped entirely from the White House website, panic and fear ensued.

Still, some claimed that this could have just been an error, or a hasty wiping of all Obama’s policies, to eventually be replaced with new ones. However, a search on the White House page today turns up the same thing: no results for LGBTQ, except for a few press releases that get flagged because they use the term. There is no official page.

While this could still just be an oversight due to the sloppy and disorganized nature of the administration, one can’t ignore that Trump’s policies have not exactly been favorable to queer people. The administration has already attempted to remove work bias protections for queer people, and there have been attacks on trans rights and bathroom bills in states across the country, no doubt encouraged by the national climate. Plus, many are just plain uncomfortable with Mike Pence, open advocate of conversion therapy, in office.

In short, the continued absence of this page on the White House’s website sends a clear message that queer folks are not a priority under the Trump administration, and are not likely to be any time soon.