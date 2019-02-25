There were a ton of queer highlights at the Oscars this year, and we’re here for it.

Green Book, a film that touches on queer, closeted, sex, won best picture, and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. A Star is Born also took home a bunch of awards, and Lady Gaga made a splash with her stellar performance of “Shallow.” The Favourite also took home some awards.

#Oscars 2019 winners:

🏳️‍🌈 Green Book

🏳️‍🌈 Bohemian Rhapsody

🏳️‍🌈 A Star is Born

🏳️‍🌈 The Favouritehttps://t.co/ZEcqGOWVks — PinkNews (@PinkNews) February 25, 2019

Here’s the complete list of winner from this year:

Best Picture: Green Book

Directing: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Original Song: “Shallow” from A Star Is Born

Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Adapted Screenplay: Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Original Screenplay: Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Live Action Short Film: Skin

Visual Effects: First Man

Documentary Short Subject: Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Short Film: Bao

Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Film Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Foreign Language Film: Roma

Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody

Cinematography: Roma

Production Design: Black Panther

Costume Design: Black Panther

Makeup and Hairstyling: Vice

Documentary Feature: Free Solo

Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Photo courtesy of The Favourite on Facebook