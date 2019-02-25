There were a ton of queer highlights at the Oscars this year, and we’re here for it.
Green Book, a film that touches on queer, closeted, sex, won best picture, and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic. A Star is Born also took home a bunch of awards, and Lady Gaga made a splash with her stellar performance of “Shallow.” The Favourite also took home some awards.
Here’s the complete list of winner from this year:
Best Picture: Green Book
Directing: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Original Song: “Shallow” from A Star Is Born
Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Adapted Screenplay: Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Original Screenplay: Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Live Action Short Film: Skin
Visual Effects: First Man
Documentary Short Subject: Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Short Film: Bao
Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Film Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Foreign Language Film: Roma
Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Cinematography: Roma
Production Design: Black Panther
Costume Design: Black Panther
Makeup and Hairstyling: Vice
Documentary Feature: Free Solo
Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
