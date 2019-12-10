Marvel’s Hero Project is a 20 episode documentary series on the new Disney+ Channel highlighting real kids, doing real cool things, in the real world. It’s about youth inspiring their communities with the truths they believe in. One of these real life heroes is Rebekah Bruesehoff. Rebekah is a twelve year old transgender girl/activist who fights for support for trans and queer youth.

Marvel VP’s, Steve Wacker and Alanna Smith, worked hard on Rebekah’s story as each hero is immortalized in their very own comic book. Sana Amanat, editor at Marvel and co-created Marvel’s first Muslim female superhero, Ms. Marvel. Rebekah has a similarity to that character as Ms. Marvel worked to become her true self as a teenager in New Jersey.

To honor Rebekah’s inspiration to accept everyone for who they are, Marvel’s Hero Project is making a donation in the amount of $10,000 to The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ youth in crisis. Comics will be available digitally for free after each episode airs on Marvel Unlimited and the Marvel Digital Comics Store.

It was in 2017 when Rebekah’s mom, Jamie Bruesehof, asked if she could speak at a rally in Jersey City, and the city also wanted Rebekah to speak. With her pink hair and charismatic personality, in front of a crowd of cheering she shared her en-heartening words that transgender kids like her deserve support and access to safe schools. Not all kids have had the support Rebekah has had, and she wanted to change that. She transitioned with love from her family and community at age eight.

In December 2018, Rebekah testified before the New Jersey state legislature in support of Assembly Bill 1335. This bill requires that schools in the state include the accomplishments and contributions of LGBTQ people. In all studies. The bill was passed by the Senate and Assembly in 2018. Governor Phil Murphy signed it into law in 2019 and it will go into effect for the 2020-2021 school year. This made the Garden State the second state in the country to require this curriculum. Democratic Governor J. B. Pritzker signed House Bill 246 into law Aug. 9, which made Illinois the fourth state to mandate teaching LGBT history following California, and Colorado.

In February 2019, Rebekah published her first op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer. She stated how important the the Babs Siperstein Law is to kids like her. This law allowing her to change the gender marker on her birth certificate to match who she knows herself to be.

“With great power comes great responsibility.” – Stan Lee