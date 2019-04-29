The United States Justice Department just announced a review of the patent on PrEP, indicating that officials could be looking to move against Gilead, currently the only company that holds that patent.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. officials stopped by the Centers for Disease Control to question scientists about the patent.

We’re here to hold @GileadSciences accountable on #HIVPreventionDay for their outrageous price gouging of PrEP. Join us to #BreakthePatent. pic.twitter.com/dlr6p1kHmG — ACT UP New York (@actupny) July 17, 2018

According to New Now Next, Truvada can cost upwards of $1,600 for a 30-day supply. However, there are government assistance programs that can help patients to pay.

“Most people in the U.S. on PrEP pay zero out of pocket, or close to it,” PrEP educator Damon Jacobs told NewNowNext last August. “The process can be cumbersome, and fighting with insurance companies can be arduous. But between their insurance, Gilead’s assistance programs, and Patient Advocate Foundation support, most people in the U.S. can afford PrEP.”

It’s unclear what will happen, but if the government does take official action, new manufacturers could have access to the PrEP patent.