The Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and everyone was pinned to the screen to see how inclusive the awards were, which of their picks won, and of course, who wore it best. But how queer were the globes this year?

Emily Blunt and Lady Gaga at Golden Globes 2019 pic.twitter.com/5ZscutBPq8 — anjelica (@emilybIxnt) January 7, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody

One major score for the queer community was Bohemian Rhapsody snagging best film. However, even though the movie tells the story of a queer, bisexual man founding one of the most influential bands to the LGBTQ community, not everyone was stoked on the film. As Fox News reports, some fans were disappointed that A Star is Born didn’t receive the recognition it deserved and lost out to Bohemian Rhapsody. Since it tells the story of Lady Gaga’s life, A Star is Born definitely would have also been a relevant queer win.

“Forces of hate are still here…They tell us we should put walls around ourselves…we must fight back by representing those who are not represented & by providing a space for people who are new voices to tell stories that haven’t been told.”#MondayMotivation via #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MC5yiPJfTh — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 7, 2019

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

This film focuses on the murder of renowned designer Versace, one of the only out-and-proud men of his time. It took first for best limited series/TV movie, and executive producer Brad Simpson had a message of resistance when he accepted his award.

“Gianni Versace was one of very few public figures who was out during a time of intense fear and hate,” Simpson said, according to Variety. “Those forces of hate and fear are still with us—they tell us we should be scared of people who ware different than us; they tell us we should put walls around ourselves. As artists, we must fight back by representing those who are not represented and by providing a space for people who are new voices to tell stories that haven’t been told.”

Rami Malek, who played Freddy Mercury, also won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

.@RealChalamet‘s #LouisVuitton look was dapper and sophisticated with the necessary high fashion twist for the peach-blessing toast of young Hollywood. https://t.co/TheGXNXBvR — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) January 7, 2019

Timothée Chalamet’s Harness

Although as far as we know Chalamet is straight, he’s still a major queer icon for his role in Call Me By Your Name, and he wore a super-stunning glittery, black harness to the Golden Globes. New Now Next claim it’s actually a bib according to the fashion designer, but still concede that it looks more like a harness.

A Very English Scandal

Ben Wishaw won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series. The show is about a member of parliament who was forced to step down because of a gay affair with a stable hand (Norman Scott, portrayed by Wishaw).

“He’s a true queer hero and icon, and Norman, this is for you,” Whishaw said when he accepted the awards, according to LGBTQ Nation.

Green Book

This film took home Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay: Motion Picture. It follows touring pianist Don Shirley, who at some point in the film has an encounter with a man.

The Favourite

This biopic about Queen Anne took home an award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. It includes portrayals of the queen’s relationships with women.

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh snagged Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Drama for her portrayal of Eve, who is queer.

