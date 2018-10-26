Are you a musician, singer, songwriter, performer, or DJ?

Have you ever dreamed of not simply attending but taking the stage at the leading lesbian event of the year?

The Dinah has just announced a new unsigned, emerging artist contest with the grand prize of performing at the largest girl party music festival of summer 2019.

Contest open to all female-identifying US residents.

Here’s what you gotta do:

Create two badass music videos. Upload those tantalizing tunes to YouTube. Fill out this application. Pack your suit and save the date: Palm Springs, CA, April 3-7

You could be the artist chosen for The Dinah’s first contest of its kind. This year promises exciting extravagance with the recent announcement of performer Diiamon’d Royalty and many, many more to come. You got this; just do it!

Been living under an unfortunate lesbian rock and don’t know all about The Dinah? The 29th annual, five-day event created by Mariah Hanson to celebrate, unite, and empower women includes high-profile performances by nationally renowned recording artists, massive pool parties with world famous DJs and go-go dancers, red carpet events with celebrity guests and musical performers, meet-and-greets with your favorite celebians, and so much more.

Check out the vid to see what The Dinah is all about.



Photos courtesy of The Dinah