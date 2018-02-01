Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty is a force in R&B, reggae, hip-hop, and pop. She has dominated the charts, awarded nine Grammys and 12 Billboard Music Awards among many other accomplishments. The Barbados-born vocalist’s most recent venture, the creation of Fenty Beauty, is one to behold.

Last September, under Kendo Brands, Fenty Beauty launched in Sephora stores and online. Today, it is available in approximately 150 countries and is set to surpass and outsell Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West’s beauty lines very soon.

However, the most beautiful part of Fenty is not the holographic glitter eyeliners, but the inclusivity and diversity it features.

With a shade range unmatched in any other brand, Fenty caters to the most men and women of all skin colors. In a statement form Fenty Beauty online, “Rihanna was inspired to create Fenty Beauty after years of experimenting with the best-of-the-best in beauty—and still seeing a void in the industry for products that performed across all skin types and tones.” The $34 foundation comes in 40 boundary-breaking shades, made to compliment all who wear makeup. Rihanna has a history of breaking boundaries, but Fenty is shaking up the makeup industry with an unapologetic new take on what it means to be inclusive.

In addition to this massive feat for the industry, Rihanna has been open to suggestions from fans and critics. In a Tweet, it was asked why Fenty did not have any trans models. Rihanna responded, saying “‘I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool! Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token “we look mad diverse” girl/guy! It’s sad!'”

Just when the public thought the could not fall more in love with the 29-year-old star, she stands against the tokenism of the marginalized and minorities. Her sincerity and thoughtfulness resonates with buyers and fans, as more products continue to launch. The future of Fenty looks bright, bold and beautiful, not unlike its creator.