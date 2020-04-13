Each and every person will be affected in some way by this year’s unprecedented pandemic; however, some will have it worse than others: the small business owners forced to close their doors, the immunocompromised living in fear, and trans youth quarantined with an unsupportive or abusive family.

Multiple studies have shown how quarantine is having a disproportionate effect on trans youth. The Trevor Project, a U.S.-run, LGBTQ-focused charity, has seen an upturn in crisis hotline calls from LGBQ youth.

“LGBTQ youth already face increased risk of anxiety and suicide and disproportionate rates of unemployment and unstable housing,” said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has the potential to exacerbate these ongoing concerns and to create new, unique problems for LGBT+ youth. At The Trevor Project, we know that positive social connections are vital for suicide prevention.”

This is why a group of trans activists have set up a daily, text message support system to bring a ray of light into otherwise uncertain times. The Validation Station is the new, SMS service created for trans and nonbinary people specifically facing isolation during COVID-19. Over 500 people who have signed up are now receiving a daily reminder of their importance and validity.

“I’ve struggled to feel valid a lot over the past few years, and working on a project like this gives me the chance to help people in the same boat feel a little better,” creator Kes told Forbes.

“I came to realize that in my identity as a trans woman, I faced very little support and validation in my day-to-day life. But, the amazing community of friends I have made online has been helping me through this massively. And I think The Validation Station helps to bridge the gap between that almost ethereal online community and the real world.”

The project was inspired by nonbinary radio host Jacob Edward when he saw the unique struggles of trans youth during the lockdown.

“I saw a trans person I follow tweet about being misgendered a lot already—just two days into the lockdown,” Edward said. “It made me feel so sad for them and others not living in supportive environments or alone, like I am. I desperately wanted to do something for that person.”

Before long, Jacob was joined by Kes and Grace Hayhurst in their effort to support trans youth during this trying time.

“I hope it helps to remind people that their identity is valid; the more we get told the opposite, the more it will cement in our minds. Therefore, this daily text is worded to use names (and pronouns where we can) so trans and non-binary people get a reminder that this is who they are,” Edward adds.