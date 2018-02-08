Log In Register
Denver electronic fans are holding their breath for a rare live performance by Telefon Tel Aviv.

The group was initially comprised of Charles Cooper and Joshua Eustice. Cooper tragically passed away in 2009 from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills and alcohol. Despite this, Eustice managed to carry on as the sole member of Telefon Tel Aviv, and recently served as a member of Puscifer’s and Nine Inch Nails’ live performances.

Sound-wise, think sonic soundscapes influenced by everything from chillwave to the harsher vibes of groups like Nine Inch Nail. There’s plenty of danceability there, but also a lot of layers to the music.

Now, Telefon Tel Aviv is back on the road, and hitting up Denver’s very own Black Box. He will also be playing a live set instead of just DJing, and will be joined by Dean Grenier, another L.A.-based musician; Bones and Peter Vaughan.

Check out some music below, and if you dig it, come out tonight to catch ’em! Doors are at 9:00 p.m., and Telefon Tel Aviv plays from 12:30 a.m. to close.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

