A teacher in Virginia was just fired for not using the correct pronouns to refer to a trans boy.

According to New Now Next, Peter Vlaming was a 47-year-old teacher who taught at West Point Public Schools. School board members voted him out of his positions after he refused to use male pronouns to refer to a trans boy, who chooses to remain anonymous. Before being fired, he was suspended from his role for this same offense.

At West Point High School where high school students are holding a walk out for French teacher Peter Vlaming who was fired last night after a school board hearding for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred male pronoun pic.twitter.com/RgYjcBAX6h — Ashley Luck (@ashleyrluck) December 7, 2018

The parents of the student claim that they talked to the teacher multiple times. He agreed to use the student’s chosen name, but not his correct pronouns. This caused the parents to go to the school board. Vlaming’s hearing was public, and many students and community members showed up, some in protest of Vlamings actions and some in support of the teacher. Some students walked out of their class in support of the fired teacher.

“Everyone has rights, the student has rights, but so does Mr. Vlaming,” said Forrest Rohde, a high school junior who organized the walkout. “This is violating Mr. Vlaming’s First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and religion. He cares about his students and we care about him.”

Still, regardless of the support his disrespect is getting, the school board’s decision appears to be final. Vlaming was fired, and the lack of correct pronoun use will not be tolerated in schools.