Taiwan’s recent ruling on whether same-gender marriage should say illegal is disappointing. Although 71 percent of citizens reportedly support marriage equality, the ballot referenda to change their current law was still not passed.

According to New Now Next, LGBTQ advocates actually fought against putting this to a vote, as they were concerned it was not going to pass, but Christian, anti-queer advocates managed to get three separate referenda added to the ballot.

This comes a year after a same-gender marriage proposal that would rule anti-marriage equality laws discriminatory was shot down. Although this is disappointing news, those in favor of passing marriage still hope to pass a new law soon. However, the law would likely just protect the rights of same-gender couples rather than actually legalize marriage.

Here’s hoping that 2019 will hold better news for the LGBTQ community and those who fight for them in Taiwan.