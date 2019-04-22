The U.S. Supreme court will finally rule on whether or not LGBTQ folks are included under the protections the Civil Rights Act provides.

According to New Now Next, the Supreme Court agreed today to review two separate cases based on discrimination that could end up determining the future of this ruling. Altitude Express Inc. v. Zarda was a case in New York that ruled in favor of a gay man who was fired for his orientation. Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia found in favor of the employer of a gay man.

The Supreme Court will also determine if trans folks are protected from workplace discrimination. The claim for trans protections is that discriminating against a trans person is the same type of discrimination as that of cis men against cis women.

“In order for America to live up to its promise of liberty, equality, and church-state separation, we must not allow religious freedom to be weaponized to license harm to others,” said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United, a group that fights to uphold the separation of church and state. “Through these cases, the Supreme Court has an opportunity to make it clear that LGBTQ Americans cannot be mistreated because their existence offends some people’s religious beliefs. The Supreme Court should make it abundantly clear that no one’s rights in America hinge on someone else’s religious views.”

Lambda Legal also chimed in about queer freedom and rights.

#LGBTQ people need & deserve to feel safe & respected at work. It is important for courts to understand that we ARE protected by the #CivilRightsAct. We have won multiple lower court victories establishing this & are ready to bring the fight all the way to #SCOTUS. #OutAtWork — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) April 22, 2019

All of queer and allied America will be holding our breath for this historic decision, which will very definitely impact the rights of our entire community.