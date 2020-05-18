We’ve all been waiting anxiously for Lady Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, and what better way to get ready than listening to her newly released single, “Stupid Love” Vitaclub Warehouse Mix.

While the original single has already been released and debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, along with over 300 million streams worldwide, this new single offers a different approach to the fan-favorite song. Vitaclub is the new project from Chromatica producers BloodPop and BURNS.

The new remix gives the song more of an electronic/party vibe to the already hype song, just in time for Pride month. Even though the nightclubs are closed, this song will bring the party directly to you.

According to iHeartRadio, This isn’t the first time BloodPop and BURNS have transformed the Grammy-winning songstress’ tracks. BloodPop actually co-wrote and co-produced “Stupid Love,” but has also collaborated with the singer on her Joanne album.

Chromatica’s arrival has come with its share of complications considering its original April release date had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gaga also switched up the album artwork for her new, 16-song offering, her first to come since releasing Joanne in 2016.

This isn’t all we have to be excited for; Lady Gaga announced that she is partnering with Haus to release a Chromatica-inspired eyeshadow palette with 18 different shades. The palette is titled “Stupid Love” after the iconic track, is available for pre-order, and will be available for purchase on May 19.

Finally, if this remix isn’t everything you’ve wanted, Gaga is releasing her next track with Ariana Grande titled “Rain on Me” at midnight on May 22, according to her Twitter.

It’s safe to say that the anticipation for Gaga’s album, along with the anticipation of Pride month, will give us all something to look forward to, even during these uncertain times.

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica, will be released on May 29 via Interscope Records.