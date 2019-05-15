The two teens involved in the STEM shooting were both charged today with 48 counts, including murder, according to NBC.

Originally, the courts were debating about whether 16-year-old suspect Alec McKinney should be tried as an adult. It has been determined that he is being tried as an adult instead of a minor along with 18-year-old Devon Erickson.

Yesterday, we reported that Erickson expressed pro-queer sentiment on his Facebook in the past and has his hair died pink, but as yet, there is no concrete evidence linking him to a queer identity. McKinney is a trans man.

According to court records, in addition to multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, the two were charged with arson, burglary, possessing a handgun, theft between $2,000 to $5,000, possessing a weapon on school grounds, criminal mischief, interference with school, reckless endangerment, violent crime causing death, and violent crime with a weapon.