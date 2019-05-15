Log In Register
The two teens involved in the STEM shooting were both charged today with 48 counts, including murder, according to NBC

Originally, the courts were debating about whether 16-year-old suspect Alec McKinney should be tried as an adult. It has been determined that he is being tried as an adult instead of a minor along with 18-year-old Devon Erickson. 

Yesterday, we reported that Erickson expressed pro-queer sentiment on his Facebook in the past and has his hair died pink, but as yet, there is no concrete evidence linking him to a queer identity. McKinney is a trans man. 

According to court records, in addition to multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, the two were charged with arson, burglary, possessing a handgun, theft between $2,000 to $5,000, possessing a weapon on school grounds, criminal mischief, interference with school, reckless endangerment, violent crime causing death, and violent crime with a weapon.

