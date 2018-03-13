It happens during every Denver Pride. A swarm of drag queens, and their queer admirers, take over the sidewalks outside of Buffalo Exchange at 51 S. Broadway. They wait for the crosswalk to flash green and strut across one of Denver’s busiest streets.

It’s one of Pride’s most eccentric events—and it’s about to get a whole lot more colorful. This year, the queens will be sashaying across a brand new, rainbow crosswalk.

That’s the goal for neighborhood organizers who are teaming up with the city to create a display of inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ community.



Buffalo Exchange Colorado, the Baker Broadway Merchant Association, and the Office of Councilman Jolon Clark want to install a rainbow crosswalk across S. Broadway and W. Irvington Place just outside of the Buffalo Exchange.

“South Broadway is known as a really inclusive place in the city,” Buffalo Exchange’s Greg Maronde said. “This installation will just reinforce that, and let the community, and visitors know that this is a safe, welcoming, fun spot.”

The installation, will remain in South Broadway for ten years. But, with a $25,000 installation cost, the team of business are looking to help raise some of the funds.

The money raised will cover the cost of installing permanent thermoplastic pavement markers in the colors of the rainbow. According to their site, these materials are more effective than paint because the thermoplastic “will be able to withstand the daily wear and tear of Broadway traffic.”



More information about the project and donations can be found on their website.